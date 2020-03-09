Colonie police recover 2 illegal guns, 24 hours apart

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police netted two illegal handguns in two separate incidents on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday afternoon, police pulled over a 2014 BMW driven by Joshua K. Guillaume, 19, of Albany. Officers saw several vehicle and traffic violations around Central Avenue and Hudson Avenue.

During the traffic stop, police say they found a loaded handgun in Guillaume’s waistband, along with 1.5 pounds of marijuana, cannabis concentrate, and Xanax. Police say the gun had an illegal, high-capacity magazine loaded with 11 rounds.

On Sunday afternoon, police stopped a 1996 Honda for speeding around Albany Street and Virginia Avenue. Police say they found a handgun on the driver, Dewey K. Sims, 31, of Rensselaer, a convicted felon. Police say the illegal gun was loaded with eight rounds.

From left to right: Sims’ .25-caliber Raven MP25 with 8 rounds; Guillaume’s purple, 9 mm Taurus G2C

Police charged Guillaume with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while using a portable device, failure to keep right, and operating a motor vehicle with obstructed vision. The maximum potential time these charges carry if convicted is just short of 38 years.

Charges against Sims were less severe: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and speeding. The maximum time these charges carry is 22 years.

Since February 22, Colonie police have seized five illegal guns.

