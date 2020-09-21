Colonie Police recover 17th illegal loaded handgun

A North Carolina man was arrested and charged for possessing an illegal handgun. Police responded to a call from a concerned citizen that reported the man had the gun at the Days Inn at 1606 Central Avenue. This is the 17th illegal loaded handgun the Colonie Department has recovered this year.

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A North Carolina man was arrested and charged for possessing an illegal handgun. Police responded to a call from a concerned citizen that reported the man had the gun at the Days Inn at 1606 Central Avenue. This is the 17th illegal loaded handgun the Colonie Department has recovered this year.

Officers drove by the location and quickly located the man identified as Brandon Hunt, in the parking lot and he did admit to having a handgun in his room.

The handgun found was a Smith and Wesson M&P Shield 9mm loaded with 8 rounds was discovered in his room along with a small amount of marijuana. Hunt was not able to own the firearm in New York State because he does not own a New York State pistol permit. Hunt also has a criminal record in other states.

Hunt was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd (felony) and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana (violation.) He was sent to Albany County Correctional Facility.

