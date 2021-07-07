Colonie Police: Man arrested 17 times this year by local law enforcement

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A Schenectady man has been arrested for his involvement in the theft of a truck in the town of Colonie. The Colonie Police Department said they have arrested Khalil Hankins nine times this year and that Hankins was arrested eight other times by local law enforcement agencies.

The latest arrest stems from a truck with tools in it valued at $67k, stolen from a hotel in Latham on June 24. Colonie Police said they arrested Hankins, 26, on July 5 for his involvement with the theft.

Hankins’ previous charges in the town of Colonie include robbery, false personation, possession of stolen property, drug possession, identity theft, assault, and larceny. On the July 5 arrest, he was charged with second and third-degree grand larceny as well as criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Colonie Police said when they arrested Hankins Monday he had methamphetamine on him. They say the truck stolen in Latham has also not been recovered.

On January 18, NEWS10 reported that Hankins had been arrested along with a young woman after allegedly luring a man through an escort scam and then robbing him.

On June 2, NEWS10 again reported Hankins had been arrested after allegedly entering a motel room with two other individuals and stealing items belonging to a woman occupying the room.

Hankins was arraigned in Colonie Justice Court, given an appearance ticket, and handed over to another law enforcement agency for an active arrest warrant.

Based on Hankins’s arrest history, Colonie Police said he may have committed other crimes in the Capital Region. They are urging anyone with information about the truck theft or other crime involving Hankins to call the Colonie Police Investigations Division at (518) 783-2754.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS or online at capitalregioncrimestoppers.com.