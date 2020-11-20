Colonie Police makes 3 arrests for the 25th illegal loaded handgun of 2020

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Police Department stopped a blue 2019 Hyundai Tucson on November 20 at 1:14 a.m. for a vehicle and traffic violation on Central Avenue by Colonie Center. The car was driven by Eliakim Cuffee, 20, and had two passengers, George Cuffee, 28, and Datron Johnson, 25.

The officers said they detected an odor of marijuana in the vehicle and during their further investigation found a loaded .40 handgun magazine on Johnson as well as a fraudulent Delaware driver’s license.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, an illegal loaded .40 Smith and Wesson handgun was located. Both Eliakim Cuffee and George Cuffee were also found in possession of marijuana, according to police.

The origin of the handgun is unknown and still being investigated, but was not reported stolen. None of the occupants have a NYS pistol permit and also cannot legally possess a handgun in NYS due to previous felony convictions.

All three are charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd and 3rd, which are felonies.





Left to right: Datron Johnson, George Cuffee, Eliakim Cuffee

Johnson faces additional counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd and Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd, both are felonies.

Eliakim Cuffee faces additional counts of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, which is a violation, and Improper/No Signal, which is a traffic infraction.

George Cuffee faces an additional count of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, a violation.

All three were sent to the Albany County Correctional Facility as pre-arraignment detainees and are expected to be arraigned later Friday.