Colonie Police make quick arrest, less than 12 hours after receiving report of burglary

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Police making a quick arrest, less than 12 hours after receiving a report of a burglary. Police arrested Dean Sullivan, 34, of 100 Clinton Ave, Albany at 4:30 p.m.

On Wednesday around 6 a.m. Colonie Police received a report that a stained glass window had been broken at the St. Pius X Church and School located at 23 Crumitie Road.

Police say responding officers and a forensic investigator were sent to the scene. While there, police discovered additional items had been stolen from an office on the school side of the building including some computer equipment, a cross, and a necklace.

After their initial investigation of the building, police took a report from a nearby resident whose car had been broken into through a smashed window. The resident reported nothing stolen from his car.

Police were able to develop a suspect from evidence collected at the scene. Sullivan was arrested near his home in Albany. Police say they found the stolen items and recovered them in the suspect’s room.

Sullivan is being charged with felony Burglary 3rd and Criminal Mischief 3rd, and misdemeanor Petit Larceny. He expected to face additional charges at a later date for his alleged role in the car damage and attempted larceny.

Police say the investigation also revealed the suspect may have been assisted by an accomplice. Efforts to find the accomplice are on-going and further arrests are possible.

Sullivan was arraigned in Colonie Justice Court Wednesday night and sent to the Albany County Correctional Facility.