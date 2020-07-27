Colonie Police make arrests in pot deal gone wrong that ended in shots fired

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Police say they have arrested two men in connection to a marijuana deal gone bad that ended in a crash and shots fired. Dwayne Daniels, 25, of Albany, Anthony Zaremski, 20, of Colonie and Alexis Gaccione, 40, of Colonie are now facing charges.

In the beginning of July, a white Jeep Cherokee was involved in a rollover crash on Morris Road near the railroad tracks. Police said the Jeep was being chased by a black pickup truck.

According to police, the incident started as a marijuana deal that led to a gunpoint robbery and car chase. After the rollover crash, the pickup’s occupant tried to retrieve their stolen property and were fired on by the Jeep’s occupants.

The occupants of the Jeep fled the scene into the woods near Morris Road. The pickup’s occupant was located on Route 87 and detained by police.

Police say they arrested Daniels on July 22 at a residence in Schenectady. He is facing additional charges because police say he broke into a home on Jester Court and stole a bike while escaping.

Zaremski was located and arrested on July 23 at a residence in Colonie. Police say Gaccione was harboring Zaremski at her home. They say when a search warrant was carried out at Gaccione’s house they also found approximately one pound of marijuana, more than quarter ounce of concentrated cannabis, and five hydrocodone pills. Her 11-year-old son was in the home with the drugs and Zaremski.

Charges

Anthony Zaremski:

Attempted Murder 2nd (felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd and 3rd (felony)

Reckless Endangerment 1st (felony)

Criminal Possession of Marijuana 2nd (felony)

Dwayne Daniels

Attempted Murder 2nd (felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd and 3rd (felony)

Reckless Endangerment 1st (felony)

Criminal Possession of Marijuana 2nd (felony)

Burglary 2nd (felony)

Petit Larceny (misdemeanor)

Alexis Gaccione