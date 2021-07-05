Colonie Police make arrests after 5 businesses sell alcohol to minors

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On July 2, Colonie police conducted an alcohol sales compliance check which involves having a person under the age of 21 enter the store and attempt to buy an alcoholic beverage.

Police say they checked 17 establishments that sell alcohol within the Town of Colonie and found that five of those stores sold alcohol to the underage person.

The clerks were arrested for violation of the Alcohol Beverage Control Law Section 65.1 – Prohibited Sale

Licensees failing compliance:

  • Beer Universe 1400 Central Avenue Colonie
  • Central Service 1113 Central Avenue Colonie
  • Mega Mart II 484 Loudon Road Loudonville
  • Shreeja Sunoco 616 Broadway Watervliet
  • Latham Circle Mobil 477 Troy-Schenectady Road Latham

