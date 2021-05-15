Colonie police make arrest in Motel 6 homicide case

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police arrested Paul A L Streeks, 23, of Schenectady Friday for his alleged involvement in a homicide which took place on May 11, at the Motel 6 on Curry Road.

Police say Streeks’ arrest was made after an extensive investigation by the Colonie Police Department Investigations Division, along with help from the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center, Schenectady Police Department, the New York State Police, and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.

Due to the nature of the ongoing investigation, officials say no additional information is available for release at this time, however additional arrests could be possible.

Streeks was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court Saturday morning and remanded to the custody of the Albany County Correctional Facility pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for a later date.

Police charged Streeks with the following:

Murder 2nd – felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd – felony

Police say the case is still actively being investigated and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Colonie Police Investigations Division at 518-783-2754. If you wish to report a tip anonymously, you can call Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS, or go online.