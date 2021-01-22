Colonie Police make arrest in 2 arson investigations

Steven Rapoport is accused of setting fire to two delivery trucks in Colonie.

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Police say they have arrested Steven Rapoport, 42, of Watervliet for setting two delivery trucks on fire. Officers believe it was retribution after he was fired from the UniFirst Corporation.

Police say Rapoport set fire to a delivery truck on November 18, 2020, at the company’s location on Troy-Schenectady Road. During the investigation, it was discovered that an accelerant was used to start the fire.

Rapoport allegedly returned to the company on January 14 and set fire to another delivery truck. Both trucks were extensively damaged as well as the contents inside. During the second fire, another truck was slightly damaged.

Police executed a search warrant at Rapoport’s home in Watervliet on January 21, where he was arrested.

The total cost of the damaged vehicles and contents is approximately $150,000. No injuries were reported as a result of the fires.

Charges:

Two Counts of Arson in the Third Degree (felony)

Two Counts of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (felony)

He was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court. He was released on his own recognizance.