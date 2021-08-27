Colonie Police made several promotions including new Chief

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, August 26, the Colonie Town Board Meeting, and Colonie Police Department announced several promotions and new assignments. These promotions are a result of the retirement of Chief of Police Jonathan Teale, after 32 years of service.

30-year veteran and lifelong resident of Colonie, Michael D. Woods has was promoted from Deputy Chief to Chief.

Woods has held several positions during his years of service; rising thru the ranks from Patrolman to Chief while serving in the Patrol Division, Investigations Division and Administration Division. Woods also served with distinction on the Department’s Special Services Team for several years, leaving as the Team Leader.

Mike has served as Deputy Chief since June of 2015 and has been the acting Chief for the past several months during the pending retirement of Chief Jonathan Teale. Chief Woods currently sits on the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force Executive Board, MAGLOCLEN Policy Board, New York State Association of Chiefs of Police Board of Governors, and the Northeastern Chiefs of Police Board. Chief Woods is a graduate of Shaker High School and the State University of NY at Albany.

He has been the recipient of numerous awards for exemplary service including 12 Command Recognitions, two Life Saving Awards, the Special Service Award and the Distinguished Service Award.

Other Promotions:

· Lieutenant Richard A. Villa, promoted from the rank of Administrative Services Sergeant

· Sergeant Michael W. Warner, promoted from the rank of Traffic Safety Investigator

· Investigator James M. Splonskowski, promoted from the rank of Patrolman (assigned to warrant office)

· Traffic Safety Investigator William L. Guthrie, promoted from the rank of Patrolman

New Assignment:

· Sergeant Louis N. DiNuzzo, newly assigned to Administrative Services Division