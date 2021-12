ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - As of Thursday, December 23, 78.6% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 71.3% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 87.6%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 38,668 to date, with 332 new positive cases identified since Thursday, December 23. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 242.4. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000 is now up to 66.6 and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is now up to 70.7.