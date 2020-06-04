Colonie Police looking to ID person in regard to criminal mischief investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Temporary lane shifts on Wolf Road in Colonie will happen in June as replacement of sidewalks, repaving of the road between Central Avenue and Albany Shaker Road and other infrastructure upgrades begin, says the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT).

Work on sidewalks and other infrastructure are expected to last through the month. Nighttime repaving is expected to happen between July 4 and Labor Day, as long as weather permits.