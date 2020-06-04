Live Now
Colonie Police looking to ID person in regard to criminal mischief investigation

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Police are looking to speak to the person in the following pictures in regards to a criminal mischief investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Colonie Police at (518) 783-2754 Ext. 8418.

