UPDATE: Missing person found safe

UPDATE: Michael Thomas Jr., 19, of Waterford has been located and is safe. Colonie Police received a tip from someone in Albany. His family has been informed he was found safely.
COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Police are searching for Michael Thomas Jr., 19, of Waterford, after he was last seen at 8 p.m. on May 12 on Wade Road in Latham. Thomas does frequent the Village of Colonie, particularly Cook Park.
Police believe him to be endangered and may be at risk of harm himself.
Thomas is described as a white male, 5’8″, thin build, brownish red hair, and was last seen wearing a black coat with a hood, pink hat, and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Colonie Police at 518-783-2744.
LATEST STORIES
- North Country region hits reopening benchmarks, can reopen Friday
- Food pantry in Voorheesville Friday, May 15
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Governor Baker tours drive-through testing site in Fall River
- Cohoes Main St. shooting update