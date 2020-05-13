UPDATE: Missing person found safe

Michael Thomas Jr. has been found and is safe.

UPDATE: Michael Thomas Jr., 19, of Waterford has been located and is safe. Colonie Police received a tip from someone in Albany. His family has been informed he was found safely.

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Police are searching for Michael Thomas Jr., 19, of Waterford, after he was last seen at 8 p.m. on May 12 on Wade Road in Latham. Thomas does frequent the Village of Colonie, particularly Cook Park.

Police believe him to be endangered and may be at risk of harm himself.

Thomas is described as a white male, 5’8″, thin build, brownish red hair, and was last seen wearing a black coat with a hood, pink hat, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Colonie Police at 518-783-2744.

