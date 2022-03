COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Colonie Police Department is trying to identify the individual pictured below in regard to a larceny investigation. In pictures, the potential subject appears to be carrying a large bag of some sort and can be seen wearing a white shirt and blue jean shorts.



Photos courtesy Colonie Police Department.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Colonie Police at (518) 783-2754. If asked for a case number, this investigation pertains to No. 21-057266.