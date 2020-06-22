Colonie Police look to identify man in connection to a larceny investigation

Colonie Police are trying to find the identity of the person in this picture in connection to a larceny investigation.

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Police are looking to identify the person in these picture in connection to a larceny investigation. If you have any information, please call (518) 783-2754 Ext. 8402.

