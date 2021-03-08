Colonie police investigating shots fired incident reported over the weekend

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department is investigating a reported shots fired incident that occurred on Saturday around 7:30 p.m.

Police say two people were in one car reporting they were followed and shot at while driving east on Sparrowbush Road between Wade Road Ext. and State Route 9. Their car was reportedly hit multiple times, however, neither occupant was shot or injured.

Sparrowbush road was closed for a short time in order for police to collect evidence but has since reopened.

The investigation remains ongoing, but police say it appears the two victims were specifically targeted and that the attack is not considered random. There is also said to be no threat to the general public.

At this time, police are looking for witnesses who may have seen something during the incident or know something that might be relevant to the investigation, to contact the Colonie Police Investigations Division at (518) 783-2754.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS, or online.