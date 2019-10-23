Colonie Police investigating five car break-ins on a single day

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department is once again reminding residents to always lock their cars following a series of five reports of vehicle break-ins in a single day.

Three vehicles were broken into in the lot of BJ’s Brewhouse on Wold Road, one vehicle in the lot of Forts Ferry School on Forts Ferry Road and one vehicle in the lot of Carrabba’s Restaurant on Troy Schenectdy Road.

Police say someone smashed the cars’ windows between the hours of 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22. The items stolen included a wallet, purse, backpack and laptop computer bag. In each case, police say the items were left in plain view.

Always be sure to lock your vehicle and never leave items of value, or that could even appear valuable, in plan view.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious of has any information about the break-ins should call Colonie Police at 518-783-2744.