Colonie Police investigating fatal shooting at Days Inn

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Days Inn at 1606 Central Avenue, the Department confirmed to News10.

On Easter Sunday at 12:13 p.m., police responded to a 911 report of a man who had been shot in room 337. Officers found the 29-year-old with a gunshot wound to his groin. Police performed first aid.

The victim died shortly after Colonie EMS arrived on the scene.

Although police are looking into the circumstances of the shooting—interviewing people associated with the victim and executing a search warrant on room 337—they say they do not think the incident represents a threat to public safety. Police have not labeled the death a homicide.

The shooting victim first checked into the motel in mid-March, and police will release his identity once they’ve notified his next of kin.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Colonie Police Department at (518) 783-2744, or Capital Region Crime Stoppers. Alternatively, contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers anonymously on Facebook or Twitter.

