Colonie Police investigate shots fired at home near Old Loudon Road

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Police are investigating reports of a drive-by shooting Monday evening at a home on Old Loudon Road.

Police said calls came in at around 6:25 p.m. from residents near Old Loudon Road and Park Avenue. Minutes later residents at 119 Loudon Road called police to report a bullet had entered their home.

Officers said they found three bullet homes inside the home where several adults and children reside. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police said they believe this incident is not random and that the house was targeted. The shots are believed to have been fired from a light colored small SUV occupied by several people, according to witnesses.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Colonie Police Department at 518-783-2744.

