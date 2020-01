COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident which occurred Tuesday night.

Police said they received a call at about 10:56 p.m. about an auto-pedestrian accident at the corner of Central Avenue and Highland Avenue.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The scene is clear and the road is fully open.

This is a developing story, NEWS10 will update this article as new information is learned.