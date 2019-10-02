Breaking News
NTSB releases safety recommendation report on Schoharie limousine crash

Colonie Police give update on ‘grandparents scam,’ previous individual no longer considered suspect

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Police are still investigating recent reports labeled as the “grandparents scam.” A video was previously released of a potential suspect in the case, however police say that this individual is no longer considered a suspect in the investigation.

Police say there have been no arrests so far, but are following up on several leads that could further prosecution those responsible.

Police are still reminding people to stay alert about potential scam attempts. They say they received a reported incident of an unsuccessful attempt at a scam as recently as Tuesday night in Colonie.

Additional photos or footage of unknown suspects will be released in order to assist the department for identification purposes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play