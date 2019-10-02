Colonie Police give update on ‘grandparents scam,’ previous individual no longer considered suspect

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Police are still investigating recent reports labeled as the “grandparents scam.” A video was previously released of a potential suspect in the case, however police say that this individual is no longer considered a suspect in the investigation.

Police say there have been no arrests so far, but are following up on several leads that could further prosecution those responsible.

Police are still reminding people to stay alert about potential scam attempts. They say they received a reported incident of an unsuccessful attempt at a scam as recently as Tuesday night in Colonie.

Additional photos or footage of unknown suspects will be released in order to assist the department for identification purposes.