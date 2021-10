CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) - According to Montgomery County Sheriff’s office, on Friday, October 1, at around 1:53 p.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Clinton Road and Buel Road in the Town of Canajoharie.

When arrived, police observed that a Cub Cadet UTV (Side by side) and a Ford F350 Truck had collided head on.