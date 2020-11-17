Colonie Police Dept. looking for missing person

News
Posted: / Updated:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Colonie Police Department is trying to locate a missing person. Stephen M. Gulloti, 36, has not been heard from since September 9 when police said he had a domestic incident with a girlfriend and made threats to harm himself. He was staying in a motel in Latham.

Gulloti is 5’10”, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his left forearm.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Colonie Police Department at (518) 783-2744.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report