Colonie Police Dept. looking for missing person

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Colonie Police Department is trying to locate a missing person. Stephen M. Gulloti, 36, has not been heard from since September 9 when police said he had a domestic incident with a girlfriend and made threats to harm himself. He was staying in a motel in Latham.
Gulloti is 5’10”, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his left forearm.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Colonie Police Department at (518) 783-2744.
