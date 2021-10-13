Colonie police attempting to ID individual

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department is attempting to identify an individual in regard to a larceny investigation.
If you have any information, you can call the Colonie Police Department at (518) 783-2754 Ext. 8420.
