COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Colonie Police Department is looking for three subjects in regard to two separate investigations. One investigation is for larceny, and the other is for a forged instrument investigation.

Larceny

Colonie Police is looking to identify the subject in the picture below in regard to a larceny investigation.







Forged instrument

Colonie Police is looking to identify two subjects shown below in regard to a forged instrument investigation.











If you have any information on any of the subjects, call (518) 783-2754 Ext. 8411. Colonie Police Case # 22-008744.