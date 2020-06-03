Colonie Police arrest woman for reportedly stabbing her boyfriend

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Police arrested Destiny Pettway, 30, who stated she was homeless, for reportedly stabbing her boyfriend multiple times.

Colonie Police charged Pettway with Assault 2nd (felony), Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (felony) and she reportedly also has active warrants from New York City PD for Assault 2nd and Schenectady PD for Harassment 2nd.

Police say on Thursday just after 10 a.m. they responded to a report of a man stabbed at 1368 Central Avenue. Once on scene officers found a 35-year-old man in the front doorway of the building who had suffered multiple stab/slash wounds to his left side including wounds to his head, arm, rib cage, and leg.

Police reportedly worked to immediately stop the bleeding as Colonie EMS showed up to help. The man was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital and interviewed by investigators. His wounds are reportedly non-life threatening and police say he is expected to be treaded and released later in the day.

Police say the man did not cooperate with their investigation and lied to officers about his identity.

Police say while investigating the scene, they interviewed witnesses and executed a search warrant on a second floor apartment that determined Pettway to be the man’s girlfriend and attacker. Pettway reportedly told officers at first that a white man stabbed her boyfriend and jumped out of the second floor, however police determined that to be completely false.

Police say they recovered two knives and a box cutter from the scene and the weapon used to commit the crime is believed to be one of these items.

Pettway was processed at the Colonie Police Station and will be sent to the Centralized Court at the Albany County Correctional Facility for arraignment.

