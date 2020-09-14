Colonie police arrest two men reportedly involved in a string of burglaries

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police arrested two men early Sunday morning who were reportedly involved in a string of at least four different burglary incidents around town.

Police arrested and charged Luigino Franchini, 30, of Albany and Devin Delevan, 24, of Stephentown with the following:

Burglary 3rd (4 counts – felonies)

Grand Larceny 3rd (felony)

Criminal Mischief 3rd (felony)

Petit Larceny (3 counts – misdemeanors)

Criminal Mischief 4th (3 counts – misdemeanors)

Police say early Sunday morning, the Colonie Police Department patrol division responded to four burglaries of businesses around town. The officers gathered information, collected video evidence, and continued their search to find the suspects over the course of several hours.

During their investigation, police learned that two men driving a silver or gray convertible were reportedly involved in all four burglaries including the following:

Dunkin Donuts 457 Albany-Shaker Road 12:01am – broke thru drive thru window and stole $442.00 and a bottle of soda

McDonalds 256 Osborne Road 12:29am – entered by unknown means, broke a surveillance camera and took three cash registers with only $6.00 inside

Loudon Mobil Mart 484 Loudon Road 2:15am – broke out a window and stole Newport cigarettes valued at $500.00

Seymour’s Motorized Sports 1350 Loudon Road 4:25am – broke out a window and stole a Suzuki King quad 750, helmets, and gloves valued at over $9000.00

Police say just before 5 a.m., Colonie Patrol Officer Frank Peris saw the suspect’s car on Route 9 in the area of one of the burglaries. With the suspect’s car was also an ATV that had been reported stolen in one of the burglaries. The car, a gray 2000 Mazda Miata, was stopped by Falcon Avenue on Route 9, however police say the ATV sped away.

Police found the ATV a short time later on Old Loudon Road near Route 9 and Delevan was reportedly found walking nearby. Both men were taken into custody without incident and all of the items stolen were recovered.

Police say after interviewing the two suspects and upon further investigation that Franchini and Delevan were also involved in at least one other burglary at a Dunkin’ in Albany on Central Avenue, but may have been involved in other, yet to be reported crimes.

Anyone with information about Franchini and/or Delevan is asked to contact the Colonie Police Department at (518)-783-2744.

Police say both defendants are on probation for previous criminal convictions. Franchini with Albany County Probation for a Criminal Obstruction of Breathing charge and Delevan with Rensselaer County Probation for a Conspiracy charge. The defendants were arraigned and released to the supervision of probation. Both are due back in court at a later date.