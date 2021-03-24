Colonie police arrest brothers in shooting investigation

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police arrested Nicholas Irizarry, 25, Angel Irizarry, 32, both from Schenectady, and Mallory Nestor, 26, of Hudson Falls Tuesday after a traffic stop helped police catch both Irizarry brothers who were under investigation for a shots fired incident on March 6.

Police say Sergeant John Santorio saw a vehicle being driven by Nicholas Irizarry on Central Avenue in Colonie around 6:30 p.m. Nicholas was reportedly known to have an active warrant for his arrest out of Rensselaer PD, and was known to this agency in relation to a shots fired incident on Sparrowbush Road.

Nicholas was then approached by officers, detained, and found to be in possession of a Century Arms 9mm handgun, loaded with 20 rounds according to police. Mallory Nestor was a passenger in the car at the time and a further search of the vehicle revealed a Smith & Wesson .38 revolver, loaded with five rounds. Nicholas and Nestor were both then taken into custody.

Police say a further investigation into the Sparrowbush Road shooting implicated Nicholas Irizarry, as well as his brother, Angel Irizarry. No one was injured in that shooting, however several shots were fired into a car while two victims were driving on Sparrowbush Road. Police located Angel at his home in Schenectady and taken into custody.

Police charged each of the three with the following:

Nicholas Irizarry

Attempted Murder 2nd – 2 counts (felony)

Criminal Use of a Firearm 1st (felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd – 2 counts (felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd – 2 counts (felony)

Reckless Endangerment 1st (felony)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm (felony)

Angel Irizarry

Attempted Murder 2nd – 2 counts (felony)

Mallory Nestor

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd (felony)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm (felony)

Police say the defendants are being held for arraignment, which will take place Wednesday morning in the Town of Colonie Justice Court. Their release status is unknown at this time.