Colonie police arrest Slingerlands teen during traffic stop

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police arrested Anthony Hamilton, 19, of Slingerlands on Sunday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a non-permitted Taurus 9mm handgun.

Police say around 1:30 a.m. Sergeant Raymond Milham stopped a car on Albany Shaker Road for a traffic violation. While interviewing Hamilton, it was discovered he was not properly licensed prior to the discovery of the handgun.

Taurus 9mm handgun

Hamilton was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd (felony)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm (felony)

Multiple Vehicle & Traffic violations

Hamilton was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court, and was sent to the Albany

County Correctional Facility, where he was subsequently released after posting bond.