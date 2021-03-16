Colonie police arrest Slingerlands teen during traffic stop

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police arrested Anthony Hamilton, 19, of Slingerlands on Sunday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a non-permitted Taurus 9mm handgun.
Police say around 1:30 a.m. Sergeant Raymond Milham stopped a car on Albany Shaker Road for a traffic violation. While interviewing Hamilton, it was discovered he was not properly licensed prior to the discovery of the handgun.
Hamilton was taken into custody and charged with the following:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd (felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm (felony)
- Multiple Vehicle & Traffic violations
Hamilton was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court, and was sent to the Albany
County Correctional Facility, where he was subsequently released after posting bond.