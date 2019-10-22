Colonie Police arrest Bronx man in connection with “grandparent scam”

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Police arrested a Bronx man on Monday, Kelvin Pichardo, 23, is now facing several charges for his role in an alleged “grandparent scam” that targeted two people here in the Capital Region.

Police say Pichardo traveled to the Colonie Area and collected money, up to $9,000 from one victim in September.

Police in Yonkers found him after a victim called Colonie Police to report that Pichardo had called them demanding $9500 be sent to an address in Yonkers for “bail for a grandson.” Police sent a “bait” package to the address in Yonkers, where Yonkers Police detained Pichardo when he arrived to pick up the package.

Police say their investigation was able to link Pichardo to a previous scam case, and in fact, he was wearing the same clothes when Yonkers PD detained him as he was in surveillance video footage Colonie Police had previously obtained.

Pichardo has been charged with 3rd-degree grand larceny/hate crime and 3rd-degree attempted grand larceny/hate crime. The charges have been elevated to hate crimes due to the age of the victims and the fact that they were allegedly targeted specifically due to their age, a protected class.

Pichardo was arraigned in Colonie Justice Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility.