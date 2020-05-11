Colonie Police arrest Albany man with illegal, stolen handgun

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Police arrested an Albany man late Sunday night for possessing an illegal handgun that was reported stolen from Alabama in 2007.

Police said they received a call from a female reporting that Robert Wadsworth, 21, had an illegal handgun and threatened her at the Speedway Gas Station on Central Ave. According to police there was an active order of protection in place for Wadsworth to stay away from the female caller.

After the phone call, a Colonie patrol officer located the 2015 White Honda Accord that Wadsworth was driving at the Lisha Kill Reformed Church on Central Avenue and detained the man and two other passengers in the vehicle.

Wadsworth was arrested after the officer found an illegal Lorcin .380 semi automatic handgun that was reported stolen from Alabama in 2007.

Wadsworth was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (felony)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th (felony)

Criminal Contempt 2nd (misdemeanor)

He was sent to the Albany County Correctional Facility and is scheduled to be arraigned sometime Monday.

The two other passengers in the vehicle were interviewed and released without any charges being filed.

According to police, Wadsworth has a criminal history with the Colonie Police Department, he has been arrested eight times in the past 12 months. He has been charged with five felonies and 12 misdemeanors.