Colonie police arrest Albany man for allegedly having sexual contact with a minor at motel

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police arrested Amgad Abdalla, 29, of Albany Sunday for reportedly having sexual contact with a victim less than 15 years old at a motel in Colonie.

Police say Abdalla was active in a local youth soccer program known as The Albany Warriors. The Warriors are an independent youth (u19) soccer club, who are financially sponsored by the Ballston Spa Soccer Club. Abdalla does not coach for any other teams, or otherwise have any interaction with members of the Ballston Spa teams. The sponsorship has been in place for about three years.

According to police, Abdalla was known to those in the soccer community as “Coach Ali,” and he performed both coaching and social worker/mentor roles within his team. Abdalla has been charged with the following:

  • Criminal Sex Act 2nd (felony)
  • Sexual Abuse 2nd (misdemeanor)
  • Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

Colonie police say they are not aware of any other victims at this time. Anyone who may know Abdalla and has information related to the investigation or knows of someone else who may have been victimized is asked to call the Colonie Police Investigations Division at (518) 783-2754, or your local Police department.

Abdalla was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court, and sent to the Albany County Correctional Facility where he is being held pending bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire