Colonie police arrest Albany man for allegedly having sexual contact with a minor at motel

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police arrested Amgad Abdalla, 29, of Albany Sunday for reportedly having sexual contact with a victim less than 15 years old at a motel in Colonie.

Police say Abdalla was active in a local youth soccer program known as The Albany Warriors. The Warriors are an independent youth (u19) soccer club, who are financially sponsored by the Ballston Spa Soccer Club. Abdalla does not coach for any other teams, or otherwise have any interaction with members of the Ballston Spa teams. The sponsorship has been in place for about three years.

According to police, Abdalla was known to those in the soccer community as “Coach Ali,” and he performed both coaching and social worker/mentor roles within his team. Abdalla has been charged with the following:

Criminal Sex Act 2nd (felony)

Sexual Abuse 2nd (misdemeanor)

Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

Colonie police say they are not aware of any other victims at this time. Anyone who may know Abdalla and has information related to the investigation or knows of someone else who may have been victimized is asked to call the Colonie Police Investigations Division at (518) 783-2754, or your local Police department.

Abdalla was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court, and sent to the Albany County Correctional Facility where he is being held pending bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday.