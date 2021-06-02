Colonie Police arrest 3 in connection to motel burglary

From left to right; Kalil Hankins, Ava Maddalla and Peter Pastore. The three are accused in two different motel room burglaries. (Colonie Police)

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Police have arrested three people after they say they stole from an occupied motel room. Police say two of the suspects have been arrested multiple times in 2021 by Colonie Police for a number of reasons.

Officers say that Khalil Hankins, 26, of Schenectady, Ava Maddalla, 21, of Schenectady and Peter Pastore, 28, of Colonie, help enter an occupied motel room and stole items including a purse, a wallet, and various clothing items. The police were called when the victim woke up and saw someone in her room.

Officers were able to determine that Hankins, Maddalla and Pastore were staying in the room next to the victim. After executing a search warrant, police say they found the stolen items along with items reported stolen the day before at the same motel.

The stolen items in both burglaries were able to be returned to their owners.

Khalil Hankins

Charges:

Two counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (felony)

Colonie Police say Hankins has been arrested in the town eight times since the beginning of 2021. These previous charges include robbery, false personation, possession of stolen property, drug possession, identity theft, assault, and larceny. Throughout 2021, Hankins has also been arrested by at least eight other local police agencies, on various charges.

Hankins was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court, where he was given an appearance ticket. He was turned over to another agency on an active warrant for his arrest.

Ava Maddalla

Charges:

Burglary in the Second Degree (felony)

Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (felony)

Two counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (felony)

Colonie Police say Maddalla has been arrested seven times since the beginning of 2021 by their department. These previous charges include robbery, false personation, possession of stolen property, assault, and larceny. Throughout 2021, Maddalla has also been arrested by at least four other local police agencies, on various charges.

Maddalla was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court, and was remanded to the custody of the Albany County Correctional Facility pending $2,500 bail.

Peter Pastore

Charges:

Two counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (felony)

Colonie Police say that Pastore has no known criminal record. He was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court and given an appearance ticket.

Colonie Police believe there may be more victims based on the suspects’ previous alleged crimes. If you have any information or believe you may be a victim please give police a call at (518) 783-2754. You can also submit a tip anonymously through Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

Colonie Police say all of the suspects’ previous arrests have happened at a motel, they are urging guests to safeguard their property while staying at motels in the town.

They also say that the suspects have been released on appearance tickets making their job at ending their crime spree.