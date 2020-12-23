Colonie PD searching for man who assaulted police officer

by: Dave McQuilling

Posted: / Updated:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Colonie Police Department is searching for a man who assaulted an officer in February. Jerson D. Vargas, 43, pled guilty to assaulting Colonie Police Traffic Safety Investigator Brian Curran and was free pending sentencing.

Vargas failed to attend his November 2 sentencing hearing and several subsequent dates leading to a warrant for his arrest being signed on December 23.

He is described as being 5’10”, 220 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and tattoos on his neck and arms.

The 43-year-old’s last known address was in Malta, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Vargas is considered dangerous and should not be approached if located. If Vargas is spotted, 911 should be called.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Colonie Police Department at 518-783-2744 or they can leave an anonymous tip with Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

