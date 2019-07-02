Colonie PD make arrest in string of Colonie Center burglaries

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a string of burglaries at the High Voltage Coffee and Tea kiosk inside Colonie Center.

Police say the kiosk’s owners reported approximately $51 in stolen food on June 28, June 30, and July 1. An additional $300 in damaged was also done to a gate.

The mall’s overnight security patrol was unable to locate a suspect in connection with the burglaries. In response, the Colonie Police Department placed an officer inside the mall overnight Monday into Tuesday. The officer allegedly spotted Peter Risto, 41, entering the kiosk and arrested him.

Risto was charged with 3rd degree burglary, attempted petit larceny and trespass in connection with Tuesday morning’s incident and sent to the Albany County correctional Facility. Colonie Police say additional charged for the three prior incidents are expected.