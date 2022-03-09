COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Colonie Police Department is looking to identify a person in regard to a larceny investigation. The subject is pictured below.
If you have any information, call (518) 783-2754 Ext. 8408. Colonie Police Case # 22-009264.
by: Michael O'Brien
Colonie PD looking to identify person in larceny