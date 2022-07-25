LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police report the arrest of Thomas Greene, 20, of Colonie on Saturday. They said he made a terroristic threat at the Army National Guard Base in Latham.

Police said that at around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, a soldier from the base called the police to report concerns after listening to Greene. Police were not specific about the alleged threat, but said their investigation confirmed what the caller reported.

Police said that a search of Greene’s home yielded an illegaly possessed assault rifle, a shotgun, and five large-capacity ammunition feeding devices. They also said that an active order of protection prevented him from legally possessing any firearm.

Now, Greene faces the following charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class “D” felony

Making a terroristic threat, a class “D” felony

Five counts of misdemeanor possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device

Misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt

State police said Greene was turned over to the Albany County Correctional Facility pending arraignment in the town of Colonie Court.