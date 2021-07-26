Colonie man arrested once again for alleged reckless road behavior on ATV

Albert Torres, accused of Fleeing officer along with several traffic violations.

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department arrested Albert Torres, 21, of Colonie, for allegedly Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer along with several vehicle and traffic law violations Monday morning.

Police say these charges stem from an incident on July 10 involving a Colonie officer. This is reportedly the third time Torres has been arrested since April for the same type of reckless behavior on ATVs or motorcycles on public streets within the Town of Colonie.

Two of the cases are still pending, according to police.

Torres’ current charges include:

  • Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer (Penal Law misdemeanor)
  • Failed to Stop, Stop Sign (VTL violation)
  • Unregistered Motor Vehicle (VTL violation)
  • Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle (VTL violation).

