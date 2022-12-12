COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Blair E. Paczkowski, 47 of Colonie on December 9. Paczkowski was allegedly involved in attempting sexual offense with a minor.

Police report Paczkowski was arrested with the assistance of the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit (CCU) and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC). Police explain Paczkowski made arrangements and traveled to an agreed location in Colonie to meet with a 14-year-old girl. Police believe it was for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Charges

Two counts of second degree attempted criminal sex act

First degree attempted disseminating indecent material to minors

Police report Paczkowski was arrested and taken to Latham state police for processing. He was arraigned at the Colonie Town Court and remanded to the Albany Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash or a $10,000 bond. Police explain the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information or believes they may be a victim is asked to call SP Latham at 518-583-7000 or email Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov