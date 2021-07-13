Colonie man arrested for allegedly fleeing officer, motorcycle seized

Albert Torres, arrested for Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer along with several vehicle and traffic law violations.

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department Traffic Division arrested Albert Torres, 21, of Colonie for Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer along with several vehicle and traffic law violations Tuesday morning.

Police say officers conducted a search warrant at Torres’ home address and seized a 2021 Suzuki motorcycle Torres has allegedly used in at least two incidents where he was seen driving recklessly. This arrest reportedly stems from an incident in May.

Torres was reportedly arrested for similar behavior and charges on April 16, 2021 by Colonie Police.

Current Charges: