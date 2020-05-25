Video Updates from Officials

Colonie man arrested after rollover accident on Central Ave.

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS)- A Colonie man was arrested Monday after police say he took a car from a Troy repair shop without permission from the owner and then was involved in a rollover crash on Central Avenue at approximately 6:40 a.m. The crash closed the westbound lanes for about an hour.

Jonathan Bernard, 36, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operation both misdemeanors in the 3rd degree. Police said Bernard works at the Troy repair shop and was driving a black Chrysler minivan without permission from the owner.

The accident happened west of State Route 155 after the minivan struck a telephone pole before coming to a rest near the Tompkins Motel.

According to witnesses Bernard fled the scene but was taken into custody by Colonie Police officers, after a search of the area. Bernard told police he left the scene because he has a suspended license.

Bernard was taken to Albany Medical Center to be treated for cuts he sustained from a barbed-wire fence to his head and hands while attempting to flee, according to police.

