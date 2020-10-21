Colonie Industrial Development Agency issues more small business PPE grants

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Colonie’s Industrial Development Agency has issued grants to four more small businesses and non-profits as part of its COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Grant Program. Calvary United Methodist Church; Gregory R. Morra and Associates, DDS; Capital District Tuxego, Inc; and The Music Studio of Albany, NY will all receive up to $10,000 to help cover PPE costs and install COVID-19 preventing fixtures in their businesses.

Back in August the IDA set aside $100,000 to support the PPE Grant Program. Two rounds of funding have been issued so far, with the second round closing on October 5.

“The Colonie IDA knows that our small, locally-owned businesses are very important to the quality of life that Colonie both provides and enjoys. The Board is pleased to continue its support of these businesses that make Colonie the region’s most desirable community year after year.” Sean Maguire

IDA CEO and Executive Director

The grants are designed to support viable, small businesses which have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. To qualify, businesses must have 50 employees or fewer and be located in the Town of Colonie.

The IDA will finish reviewing applications and considering additional awards at its December meeting from both the first and second rounds.

More information about this program and the IDA in general, can be found online or by calling (518) 783-2741.

LATEST STORIES