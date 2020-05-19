Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo: Capital Region can start Phase One of reopening

PROGRAMMING ALERT! Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will be shown at their normal time on FOX23 WXXA, WTEN will air a Congressional Town Hall

Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

Colonie hosting “Stuff the Bus” collection drive

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
canned-food_698773

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) –  The South Colonie Transportation Department is hosting a “Stuff the Bus” event Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Sand Creek Middle School and Veeder Elementary School.

The event is in support of the Northeast Regional Food Bank and the South Colonie backpack program.

 “Our school district, among so many across the nation, are stepping up beyond the classroom to support families during this time,” said Peter Tunny, director of the district’s transportation department.  “Staff in our department felt that this was a simple event we could pull together that would really support an imminent need in our community.”

Community members who want to help can donate non-perishable canned goods. To practice safe social distancing, organizers ask those donating to place the goods in the trunk of their cars for contact less drop off.

A follow up event will take place Thursday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the same locations.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak