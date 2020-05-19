Colonie hosting “Stuff the Bus” collection drive

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The South Colonie Transportation Department is hosting a “Stuff the Bus” event Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Sand Creek Middle School and Veeder Elementary School.

The event is in support of the Northeast Regional Food Bank and the South Colonie backpack program.

“Our school district, among so many across the nation, are stepping up beyond the classroom to support families during this time,” said Peter Tunny, director of the district’s transportation department. “Staff in our department felt that this was a simple event we could pull together that would really support an imminent need in our community.”

Community members who want to help can donate non-perishable canned goods. To practice safe social distancing, organizers ask those donating to place the goods in the trunk of their cars for contact less drop off.

A follow up event will take place Thursday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the same locations.

