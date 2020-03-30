Colonie Golf Course to open with coronavirus protocols in place

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Colonie Golf Course will open Friday, April 3 with updated policies to protect golfers from coronavirus. The driving range will open on March 31.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the following policies are in place:
- Clubhouse is closed/no public bathrooms
- Tee times will extend to 16-minute interval
- Players will not be paired to make foursomes. You will play with who you arrived with
- Flagsticks, rakes, and ball washers will be removed
- Holes will be modified so golfers do not need to reach in to pick up his/her golf ball. The hole will be raised
- A ball is holed when it touches or strikes any part of the cup during a stroke
- Bunkers are considered Ground Under Repair resulting in a free lift
- Golf carts will not be available
- Driving range dividers are installed 10 ft. apart
- Driving range buckets will be sanitized after every use
- Practice putting green will remain closed
- Golfers must stay 6 feet away from others
- Do not shake hands with playing partners
- Do not share equipment with other players
- Follow signage at course and directives from course staff
- Observe all other social distancing practices
LATEST STORIES:
- Macy’s to furlough majority of its 130,000 workers
- Gov. Baker moves to increase medical care capacity
- FILE: Slides from Cuomo’s COVID-19 briefing, Monday 3/30
- Warren County Officials provide update on coronavirus
- Trump defends extending virus guidelines as spread continues