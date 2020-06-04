Colonie Farmers’ Market starts June 13 at temporary location

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10)-The Town of Colonie Farmers’ Market starts on June 13 at the William K. Sanford Town Library, 629 Albany Shaker Road, Loudonville, its temporary location. This is the 13th year for the farmer’s market.

“In order to comply with state and local requirements and ensure the health and safety of our community in response to the Covid-19 Pandemic, we relocated our market from The Crossings Park to the Town Library,” says Colonie Town Supervisor Paula Mahan. “Our market is an essential part of our local economy and this year our focus will be on providing our community with healthy local foods and products while safeguarding our farmer market vendors and consumers.”

The Colonie Farmers’ Market has new rules in place due to the coronavirus pandemic and will run every Saturday through September 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. More information can be found on the farmers’ market website.

Market rules

Customers must wear face masks to enter the market

Vendors must wear masks and gloves and be spaced out as far as possible

No cooking demonstrations or food/beverage sampling, minimal amount of food on display with customer access

Customer traffic will be managed to eliminate congregating and to promote social distancing

There will be no forms of entertainment (music, clowns, Children’s Story Hour)

With the exception of service animals, no animals will not be permitted in the market

Public restrooms are not available

Handwashing stations will be available

