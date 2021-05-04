Colonie Farmers’ Market set to reopen May 15

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It was announced Tuesday that the Town of Colonie Farmers’ Market will return to the The Crossings Park, 580 Albany Shaker Road, Loudonville, NY for the 2021 season on May 15. The market will run every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. through September 25.

“I am pleased that our market is able to return to its original and much loved site at The Crossings Park. Our focus will continue to be on providing our community with healthy foods and produce. A heartfelt thank you to the vendors who made our 2020 market a success after having to move its location. If was a difficult decision, but you all made it work,” said Colonie Town Supervisor Paula A. Mahan.

The market will feature a mix of 45 new and returning vendors, live music, and story hours for children. On opening day, acoustic music (rock, folk, Americana, country) will reportedly be provided.

Story Hours for children will be presented by Colonie librarians Beth Bomba or Rose Stuart at 11:00 a.m. in the Gazebo, or the Barn Gathering Room in case of rain. Story Hours will be held on the following dates:

May 22

June 26

July 24

August 21.

Additionally, the all-volunteer Friends of the William K. Sanford Town Library will once again be selling reasonably priced used books from its popular Book Nook stall.

In order to comply with state and local requirements and ensure the health and safety of the community in response to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the market will implement the following requirements:

Mask wearing and social distancing of 6 feet remain mandatory at all times and customer traffic will be managed to eliminate congregating.

New vendors include:

Hecht’s Honey Farm (honey & beeswax candles)

Koler Kitchen (2 varieties nut butter

Renaissance Artisanal (Pesto, Hummus, gluten-free baked goods)

Saratoga Garlic (organic garlic & aioli sauces)

Swirl Bake Shoppe (baked items, jams)

Upstate Cookie Shack (10 varieties cookies)

Grammy’s Tamales (tamales).

Returning vendors include:

Adirondack Kettle Korn

Albany Distilling Company (craft spirits)

Aloe Vera Naturals (soaps & lotions)

Bard Farm

Bella Blends (essential oils & candles)

Bird Haven Bakery (baked goods, jams, Jelly)

Buhrmaster Fruit & Produce

Burger Farm

Euro Delicacies (prepared foods)

Family Care Massage (medical massage for entire family)

George’s Market & Nursery

Goodway Gourmet (rum cakes & macaroons)

Helderberg Meadworks (10 varieties mead)

Homestyle Enterprises (prepared foods)

Indie Vibez (Reiki crystal infused bath/body products)

Jiff-e-Mart II (12 varieties of chips)

Kristy’s Barn

Meadowbrook Dairy

Mountain Winds Farm (maple syrup & confections)

Mugzy’s Barkery (dog treats)

Nothing Bundt Cakes (10 flavors)

Our Daily Bread; Spacey Tracy’s Jarred Pickles (13 varieties)

Springbrook Hollow Distillery (7 varieties distilled spirits)

Table 41 Brewing (craft beers)

The Healing Meals (chili, stew, chicken pot pies)

Willow Run Suds & Scents (soap & skin care products)

Your CBD store (variety of CBD products)

Young Living Essential Oils (therapeutic essential oils).

For more information, visit the Colonie Farmers’ Market Website.