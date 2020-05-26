Colonie expecting $7M shortfall, making adjustments

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Town Supervisor Paula Mahan said Tuesday that the town is expecting a $7 million, possibly more, shortfall due to the coronavirus pandemic. She said because of the reduced revenue, the town has had to make some tough decisions in its approach to offset this shortfall.

Reduced budgets by 10% across the board

Limit overtime in all departments

Staff reductions through attrition

Postponing projects

Furloughed 50 employees

Assigning staff to various departments to avoid more furloughs

As of Tuesday, town buildings remain closed to the public until further notice. The town has adjusted the workforce to meet the needs and vital services of the community.

The Town of Colonie Swimming Complex will not open this year. Town officials have also suspended the Summer Playground Programs.

The Crossings has been reopened to vehicle traffic to ensure that everyone can enjoy the Town’s parks safely. The municipal golf course and driving range are also open.

“Colonie will be phasing in its reopening process while continuing to follow the CDC guidelines. I will continue to advocate for federal relief, which is critical not only for Colonie, but for all local governments.” says Supervisor Mahan.

