Colonie EMS earns national recognition for improving heart attack treatment.

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie EMS department receives the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Plus Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures by EMTs and Paramedics to treat patients who suffer the deadliest type of heart attacks.

“EMTs and paramedics play a vital part in the system of care for those who have heart attacks,” Tim Henry, M.D., chair of the Mission: Lifeline Acute Coronary Syndrome Subcommittee says “Since they often are the first medical point of contact, they can save precious minutes of treatment time by activating the emergency response system that alerts hospitals to an incoming heart attack patient.”

The American Heart Association’s mission helps reduce barriers to treatment for heart attacks, which begins with the 9-1-1 call, to EMS transport, continuing through hospital treatment and discharge. Optimal care for heart attack patients takes coordination between the individual hospital, EMS, and healthcare system.

More than 250,000 people each year experience an ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), an abnormally high baseline on an electrocardiogram, caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment.

To prevent death, it is crucial that the flow of blood is quickly restored, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.

“Colonie EMS is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to providing optimal care for heart attack patients,” said EMS Chief Christopher Kostyun. “The Mission: Lifeline program puts proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis so patients have the best possible chance of survival.”