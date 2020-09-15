Colonie Central School District officials urge commuters to seek alternate routes due to heavy school traffic

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie schools implemented COVID-prevention related drop-off and dismissal procedures this school year that has led to traffic delays on surrounding roadways. School officials are urging commuters in the following areas to seek alternate routes away from schools to avoid the congestion created by these delays.

The following roads have especially heavy traffic:

  • State Rt. 155 (Shaker HS) 10:45-11:15 AM/ 2:45-4:15 PM
  • Forts Ferry Rd. (Forts Ferry Elem.) 8:30-9:15 AM/ 1:45-2:15 PM
  • Mordella Rd. (Forest Park Elem.) 8:55-9:30 AM/ 2:45-3:30 PM
  • Albany-Shaker Rd. (Shaker Elem.) 8:55-9:30 AM/ 2:45-3:30 PM
  • Lishakill Rd. (Veeder Elem.) 8:55-9:30 AM/ 2:45-3:30 PM
  • Sand Creek Rd. (Sand Creek MS) 7:40-8:20 AM/ 1:45-2:15 PM

Motorists should avoid these roadways as much as possible but if they must use them be aware that there will be long delays and to remain patient behind the wheel as these procedures will undoubtedly become smoother as drivers adapt to them, officials said.

