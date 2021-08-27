Colonie Center to Provide $3,000 in back-to-school supplies to St. Catherine’s & area students

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, August 29, between 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Colonie Center will be partnering with this year’s National Arena League Champions, Albany Empire to put on a Back-to-School Bash, during which 100 backpacks will be awarded to area students.

The Center will also be awarding 50 additional backpacks with school supplies inside, which will be handed out to Colonie Center guests who sign up to receive one. 

An additional $500 shopping fund will be included with backpacks with some supplies to students who live at St. Catherine’s Center, and children in Albany to assist in back-to-school shopping.

Backpacks will include swag from Albany Empire. Team Captain, Nhyre Quinerly, and kicker, Craig Peterson, will be on hand to help distribute backpacks and sign autographs. 

For more information or to sign up to receive a backpack, head to the Colonie Center’s website.

